Applied Fundamental Research LLC Cuts Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC lessened its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises about 3.5% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Stock Down 1.9 %

AMERCO Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $10.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $521.43. 31,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.60. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $447.92 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

