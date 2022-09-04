Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 241,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,935. The company has a market cap of $63.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

