Aragon Market Capitalization Tops $73.20 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Aragon coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00009312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $73.20 million and $14.02 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Aragon
Aragon is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
