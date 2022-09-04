Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARES. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,568 shares in the company, valued at $73,482,060.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after buying an additional 430,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.