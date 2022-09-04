Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

