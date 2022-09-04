Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002080 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $57.67 million and $1.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,463,837 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

