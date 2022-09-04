AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Up 5.1% This Week

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $13.65 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00023572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00160047 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036251 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132370 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
AS Roma Fan Token (CRYPTO:ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.
