Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ashland were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 35.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ashland by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Down 0.9 %

ASH opened at $99.34 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

