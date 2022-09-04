Assura (LON:AGR) PT Lowered to GBX 75 at Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.95) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

LON AGR opened at GBX 64 ($0.77) on Wednesday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.60 ($0.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,066.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s payout ratio is 49.33%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 660 shares of company stock valued at $45,036.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

