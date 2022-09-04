ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

