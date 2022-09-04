ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
