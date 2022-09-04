Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,551.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $2,551.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a N/A coin that uses the ERC20 + BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.Telegram | Facebook | YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

