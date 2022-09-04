Audius Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001467 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $240.17 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

