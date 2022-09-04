Auxilium Price Hits $0.0005 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Auxilium has a market cap of $66,127.43 and approximately $9,545.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global.
Auxilium Coin Trading
