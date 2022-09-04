Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $63.39. 364,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

