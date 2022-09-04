Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $151.28 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.59 or 0.00073651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $151.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00132376 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022213 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,651,192 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

