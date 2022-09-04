Ayrton Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSU)

Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000.

Get Western Acquisition Ventures alerts:

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of WAVSU remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Western Acquisition Ventures Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.