Ayrton Capital LLC Raises Stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Ayrton Capital LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSS. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $925,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSS remained flat at $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $75.09 million, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,744,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,435.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $60,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

