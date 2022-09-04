Ayrton Capital LLC Takes Position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Liberty Resources Acquisition comprises 2.3% of Ayrton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ayrton Capital LLC owned about 1.17% of Liberty Resources Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,763,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

LIBY remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Friday. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,842. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.