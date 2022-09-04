B. Riley Increases Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $8.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SQNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 2,833,333 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,369,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

