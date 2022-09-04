bAlpha Market Cap Reaches $128,677.21 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $128,677.21 and approximately $71.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00036016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035917 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022168 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.