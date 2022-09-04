Barclays Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $43.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CTRA opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.