Barclays Raises Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IMBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

About Imperial Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.