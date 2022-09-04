Barclays Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $205.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.14. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

