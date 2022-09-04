Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

GOLD stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,523,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,903 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 849,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

