Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $506,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $239.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average is $250.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.