Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.