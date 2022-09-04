Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

