Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $409,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.