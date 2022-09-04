Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $409,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

