Beer Money (BEER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,016.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $358,304.87 and $1,016.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00132376 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.