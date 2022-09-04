BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.25.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.77. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BeiGene by 23.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

