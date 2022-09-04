Benchmark Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.94.

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

