Benchmark Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

