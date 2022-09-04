BEPRO Network Market Capitalization Reaches $7.79 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $162,448.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022242 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

