Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

GEMD stock opened at GBX 35.10 ($0.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £48.93 million and a PE ratio of 310.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.20. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 76.40 ($0.92).

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 41,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total value of £17,777.49 ($21,480.78).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

