Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

