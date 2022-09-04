Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 18,840 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up 1.2% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.51% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 898,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 659,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 475,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 76,323 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 342,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.87. 27,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

