Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Hits $393.02 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $22.44 or 0.00113723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $393.02 million and $5.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00323243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00082334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.