BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Announces Dividend of $4.88

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29.

BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $37.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $658.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $661.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.91.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

