Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,998,395 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.