BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 41,729 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $34,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.6 %

KLAC stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,523. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

