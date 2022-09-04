BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $68.62 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,792 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Xylem worth $68,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,651,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. 764,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,235. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

