BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 43,579 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,427 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Illumina worth $43,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $196.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,831. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $471.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,267.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.