BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 592,892 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,795,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,892 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 5.70% of AppHarvest worth $31,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,710 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,724. The company has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Insider Activity at AppHarvest

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 1,256.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

