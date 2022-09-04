BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,938 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. 34,893,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,207,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

