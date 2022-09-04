BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 14,225 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Repligen worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $210.34. 333,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,907. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

