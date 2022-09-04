BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.95% of Rapid7 worth $61,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rapid7 by 115.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 932,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,127. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

