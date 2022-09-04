BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 320.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

