BoringDAO Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $312,237.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BORING) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

