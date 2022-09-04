Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Hits $274,159.95

Bottos (BTO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $274,159.95 and $19,642.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,841.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00132755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022177 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

