BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 525 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.17) on Wednesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.41.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

